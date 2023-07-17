Gas prices trending upward again, with push from OPEC production cuts

OPEC production cuts have pushed the price of oil higher, which in turn is pushing gas prices higher, up 3.4 cents per gallon nationally and 6.2 cents per gallon in Virginia over the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Virginia drivers are paying an average of $3.41 per gallon today, and drivers across the U.S. are paying an average of $3.53 per gallon.

Diesel is at $3.80 per gallon, up a tenth of a cent per gallon in the past seven days.

The move by OPEC to cut production has pushed the price of a barrel of oil past the $75 mark. Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, sees the upward pressure on gas prices resulting from oil prices continuing into the mid-week, but expects the push to be “fairly mild,” with the national average remaining in the $3.50 to $3.60 per gallon range.