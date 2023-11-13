Countries
Gas prices nearing the $3 per gallon mark: Could we be there by Christmas?
Economy, U.S.

Gas prices nearing the $3 per gallon mark: Could we be there by Christmas?

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© fred goldstein – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are getting near the $3 per gallon mark in Virginia, with GasBuddy reporting the average in the Commonwealth at $3.13 per gallon on Monday, down 7.9 cents per gallon from a week ago.

The average across the U.S. is $3.33 a gallon.

Diesel is going for an average of $4.34 a gallon nationwide.

GasBuddy data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Gas prices have been on the decline for eight straight weeks now.

“GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation’s most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

