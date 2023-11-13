Gas prices nearing the $3 per gallon mark: Could we be there by Christmas?

Gas prices are getting near the $3 per gallon mark in Virginia, with GasBuddy reporting the average in the Commonwealth at $3.13 per gallon on Monday, down 7.9 cents per gallon from a week ago.

The average across the U.S. is $3.33 a gallon.

Diesel is going for an average of $4.34 a gallon nationwide.

GasBuddy data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Gas prices have been on the decline for eight straight weeks now.

“GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation’s most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well.”