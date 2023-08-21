Countries
Gas prices holding steady: But watch out for impacts of tropical weather
Economy, U.S.

Gas prices holding steady: But watch out for impacts of tropical weather

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices held steady this week, with the national average at $3.82 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy, which bases its average on data from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Virginia consumers are paying a trickle more, with the average up 0.8 cents per gallon, to $3.66 per gallon, from a week ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.

The main driver for prices in the next few weeks will be the weather, according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

