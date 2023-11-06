Countries
Home Gas prices down for seventh straight week: Analyst sees more room for decline
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices down for seventh straight week: Analyst sees more room for decline

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices in Virginia and nationally have fallen for the seventh consecutive week, with Virginia drivers paying an average of $3.21 a gallon on Monday, according to the GasBuddy website.

That’s down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week. The national average, which is at $3.38 a gallon, is down seven cents from last week.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.

“With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3. Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week,” De Haan said.





Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

