Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Gas prices down 10 cents a gallon nationally: Watching for impact of Middle East war
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices down 10 cents a gallon nationally: Watching for impact of Middle East war

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are down more than 10 cents a gallon nationwide, but analysts are tracking the developments in Israel for expected impacts in the coming days and weeks.

“We remain concerned about a potentially destabilized Middle East and the potential impact to oil prices should the region see violence escalate,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

This as the U.S. saw gas prices sitting at an average of $3.67 a gallon on Monday morning, down 10.2 cents a gallon from a week ago.

Virginia consumers are paying $3.45 a gallon on average, down 5.9 cents a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.48 per gallon.

The decreases are seasonal in nature, and because of the seasonal effect, De Haan sees potential for further drops in price, depending on the political and economic impacts of the war in Israel.

“Even with oil prices rising as a reaction to the attacks, I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November, with prices falling potentially nearly triple that in California,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia rallies from early 13-3 deficit, gets first W of 2023, 27-13 over William & Mary
2 Five observations from Virginia’s 27-13 win over William & Mary on Saturday
3 Muskett gets back up off the deck, throws game-clinching TD after shoulder injury
4 Virginia O line, finally, clears way for ‘Hoos to establish a ground game
5 Live Blog: Winless Virginia hosts William & Mary, ranked #9 in FCS

Latest News

News, U.S. & World

‘Old wild mare’ with deep roots in herd is third Corolla horse injured in Outer Banks

Rebecca Barnabi
Gunpowder
Blog, Climate, U.S. & World

A Maryland river turns orange: Chesapeake Bay grasses disappear

Timothy Wheeler

Until recently, underwater grasses grew so densely near the mouth of Maryland’s Gunpowder River that boaters say they had to skirt the sprawling vegetation to keep it from tangling their props.

road
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 9-13

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 9-13

Chris Graham
israel palestine
Blog, Politics, U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel could have been avoided

Alon Ben-Meier
Kevin McCarthy
Blog, Politics, U.S. & World

Far-right Republicans removed Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker: Now what?

Wim Laven
soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: Virginia falls at NC State, 2-1, still winless in ACC play this season

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy