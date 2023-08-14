Countries
Gas prices continue to inch upward: Expected to continue to rise through Labor Day
Gas prices continue to inch upward: Expected to continue to rise through Labor Day

Chris Graham
Gas prices nationwide are still inching up, rising 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy, to $3.82 per gallon.

Virginia drivers are paying a little less than they did a week ago, with prices down 1.7 cents per gallon, to $3.65 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said Monday that prices could climb a little more ahead of Labor Day, with oil prices still under upward pressure from OPEC+ production cuts.

“In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes,” De Haan said. “Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite.”

The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.27 per gallon.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

