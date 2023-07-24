Gas prices continue to hold steady: Analyst focused on potential for weather impacts

Gas prices are up a tick this week, increasing 2.1 cents per gallon nationally and 0.9 cents per gallon in Virginia, according to the gas price tracker GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, notes that we’ve been in the same 10-cent price range since April.

It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” De Haan said.

Virginia consumers are paying, on average, $3.42 per gallon this morning, and nationally, drivers are paying an average of $3.55 per gallon at the pump.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

De Haan is focused on the weather as the next driver for gas prices.

“With tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean,” De Haan said.

“For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”