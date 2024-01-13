‘Fruit of the spirit’: Trailblazer Learning Center in Waynesboro provides Bible-focused education

Trailblazer Learning Center opened in August 2021 and took its name from the idea of blazing a trail for God with children.

“To partner with parents to raise the children basically through fruit of the spirit with kindness,” said Director Kristy Haney of the center’s mission.

The center socially prepares younger children for kindergarten. With Abeka curriculum and play-centered teaching, Trailblazer is non-denominational and accepts children from all over the Valley. Open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., children ages 2 1/2 to 12 years old can attend all day or half day or certain days a week. A summer program is also available for parents.

Haney said children at the center think her favorite song is “This Little Light of Mine,” which was the first song she taught them when the center opened. The song illustrates her belief that children need teachers to love them, build a relationship of trust and the children will come back with questions and concerns.

Trailblazer begins each day with Bible time, and includes lessons in memory verses, table manners, ABCs, reading and social interaction.

“We have a Bible-focus with everything we do,” Haney said. “Everything has a biblical focus.”

Haney, who lives near Charlottesville and previously worked at Afton Christian School, said this year’s themes are “Amor of God” and “Fruit of the spirit.” Before Afton, Haney worked with the digital library at UVA.

“You can’t go wrong if you do that. If you treat everyone like that,” Haney said of teachers teaching the children about kindness.

When Trailblazer opened with seven students in 2021 in the basement of Waynesboro Free Methodist Church, Haney acknowledged the biblical reference of “Heaven’s Seven.”

“I know what God’s going to do. He has great plans for us,” she said at the time.

Haney hopes to someday provide an after-school program for children at the center with staff and transportation.

“I believe in a Christian education, and I believe that children in this world need Christ in their lives and they need to know about him,” Haney said. “We do everything we can to teach them about Christ and help them have a relationship with Christ.”

Parents interested in enrolling their children at Trailblazer Learning Center may contact Haney at 540-699-3051 and leave a message.