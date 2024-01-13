Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Fruit of the spirit’: Trailblazer Learning Center in Waynesboro provides Bible-focused education
Local, Schools

‘Fruit of the spirit’: Trailblazer Learning Center in Waynesboro provides Bible-focused education

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Children at Trailblazers Learning Center in Waynesboro pray before eating lunch on Friday. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Trailblazer Learning Center opened in August 2021 and took its name from the idea of blazing a trail for God with children.

“To partner with parents to raise the children basically through fruit of the spirit with kindness,” said Director Kristy Haney of the center’s mission.

The center socially prepares younger children for kindergarten. With Abeka curriculum and play-centered teaching, Trailblazer is non-denominational and accepts children from all over the Valley. Open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., children ages 2 1/2 to 12 years old can attend all day or half day or certain days a week. A summer program is also available for parents.

Haney said children at the center think her favorite song is “This Little Light of Mine,” which was the first song she taught them when the center opened. The song illustrates her belief that children need teachers to love them, build a relationship of trust and the children will come back with questions and concerns.

Trailblazer begins each day with Bible time, and includes lessons in memory verses, table manners, ABCs, reading and social interaction.

“We have a Bible-focus with everything we do,” Haney said. “Everything has a biblical focus.”

Haney, who lives near Charlottesville and previously worked at Afton Christian School, said this year’s themes are “Amor of God” and “Fruit of the spirit.” Before Afton, Haney worked with the digital library at UVA.

“You can’t go wrong if you do that. If you treat everyone like that,” Haney said of teachers teaching the children about kindness.

When Trailblazer opened with seven students in 2021 in the basement of Waynesboro Free Methodist Church, Haney acknowledged the biblical reference of “Heaven’s Seven.”

“I know what God’s going to do. He has great plans for us,” she said at the time.

Haney hopes to someday provide an after-school program for children at the center with staff and transportation.

“I believe in a Christian education, and I believe that children in this world need Christ in their lives and they need to know about him,” Haney said. “We do everything we can to teach them about Christ and help them have a relationship with Christ.”

Parents interested in enrolling their children at Trailblazer Learning Center may contact Haney at 540-699-3051 and leave a message.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
2 Augusta County 6, through the county attorney, asserts its legal right to secrecy
3 Winter weather looking likely next week: Four inches of snow possible on Tuesday
4 Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action
5 You can actually cheat at NIL? Florida State gets caught, sanctioned by NCAA

Latest News

Birch trees along Rivanna River in Charlottesville
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville: Two victims assaulted on Rivanna Trail; police stepping up patrols this weekend

Crystal Graham
football money
Football, Sports

Scott German: The NCAA got FSU; watch out, Michigan, you’re next

Scott German

The NCAA, on Thursday, delt the Florida State with some hefty penalties related to NIL and recruiting. 

Local, Schools

Waynesboro: Mentors are ‘an extension of our family’ at Wenonah Elementary School

Rebecca Barnabi

In the beginning, students at Wenonah Elementary School thought that having a mentor in their lives held a stigma. 

Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia Museum of Natural History to host Speakeasy on Starling on March 2

Rebecca Barnabi
mental health
Local

Augusta County: Counselor with wide range of experiences named DSS director

Rebecca Barnabi
Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil
Arts & Culture, Local

JMU brings reconciliation expert to campus to kick off MLK Week

Crystal Graham
business money
Politics, U.S. & World

Senators call on HUD to review gap in mortgage approval rate for Blacks, whites at Navy Federal

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status