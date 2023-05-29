Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfrom trash to treasure art hive emphasizes creative reuse at art gallery coming soon to staunton
Culture

From trash to treasure: Art Hive emphasizes creative reuse at gallery coming soon to Staunton

Crystal Graham
Published date:
art hive staunton
Submitted photo

A creative reuse and art center is coming to Staunton as soon as July – and the two founders of Art Hive are planning a benefit brunch and collaborative art fundraiser to kickstart the mission and cover start-up costs.

Kirsten Schneider and Mary Pearce look to revolutionize the local art scene by providing a one-stop destination for artists, art enthusiasts and the community at large, at 835 Spring Hill Road.

As passionate artists and advocates, Schneider and Pearce plan to offer boutique and gallery space to showcase local art and support artists in the area.

“We are absolutely thrilled by the overwhelming support from the vibrant creative community in Staunton and beyond,” said Schneider. “Artists are genuinely enthusiastic about the opportunities provided to connect with their community, explore new artistic horizons, access local art supplies and showcase their work.”

With an emphasis on sustainability and accessibility, Art Hive will also offer a diverse range of donated materials for sale, allowing artists of all backgrounds to afford art supplies.

The goal, according to Schneider, is “taking someone’s trash and turning it into treasure by diverting it from the landfill and putting it into creative hands.”

The idea for Art Hive was partially influenced by Pearce’s involvement with a Richmond creative reuse organization. Pearce saw the power of redirection of traditionally non-recyclable materials into a creative retail space.

Pearce was also dismayed at the enormous amount of items tossed away at a local landfill – some new and in their original packaging. Schneider was similarly frustrated at the amount of waste along the roads in her daily travels to work.

The duo is passionate about the idea of redirecting items that could be used in a creative form, and they think other artists and aspiring artists will share their vision.

“We’ve received heartwarming messages and generous donations from individuals as far as Fairfax, Harrisonburg and Lexington, who are eager to contribute or establish partnerships with us,” Schneider said. “At our core, we value collaboration and fostering a sense of community, prioritizing cooperation over competition.”

Support Art Hive at upcoming benefit brunch

On Sunday, June 11, Art Hive is hosting an event with a meticulously curated menu and signature cocktail/mocktail by renowned chef Jimmie Salonie of Pauleen’s Cuisine (serving New York City and Washington, D.C.) as well as music by folk musician and Stauntonian Ethan Hawkins.

Proceeds from the benefit brunch running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will go toward supporting Art Hive’s mission of providing affordable art supplies, educational opportunities and boutique and gallery space for alternative and emerging artists.

Tickets for the brunch are available online on Art Hive’s website.

“By attending this event, community members can actively contribute to the growth and vitality of Staunton’s art scene and celebrate the vision of Art Hive,” said Schneider.

    Art Hive Staunton

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 20-year-old male dead after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Augusta County
2 News Virginian, Daily Progress switching to three-day-a-week print schedule
3 Virginia Republicans weigh in on McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling, budget deal
4 Waynesboro Generals alums Denny Walling, Mike Lowell named to VBL Hall of Fame
5 Virginia Athletics doesn’t want to play a serious NIL game: How this affects UVA hoops

Latest News

mjf aew
Sports

AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ review: Not a bad show, for a placeholder

Chris Graham
Sydney "Sundance" Smith
Sports

Sundance: Waynesboro bare knuckles fighter has eyes on world-title shot

Chris Graham

Sydney “Sundance” Smith is the #4 contender for the Bare Knuckles Fighting Championship world strawweight title after her May 12 upset of then-#2 contender Andy Nguyen.

SVASC shenandoah valley animal services center proposed entrance
Local

New animal shelter designs shared with owners’ group, public invited to offer comment

Crystal Graham

An architectural firm recently presented its design concepts for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s new location planned at the former Verona Elementary School in Augusta County.

albemarle county police awards 2022
Local

Albemarle County Police Department honor staff and community members

Crystal Graham
farmer in field
Virginia

‘Bull Pen’ competition offers cash prizes for best agriculture products and ideas

Crystal Graham
Charlottesville
Local

Charlottesville emission levels expected to rise slightly; new initiatives ramping up

Crystal Graham
Chesapeake Bay
Virginia

Scientists outline the path to a better Chesapeake Bay: But it’s a slow one

Karl Blankenship

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy