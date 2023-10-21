Freeze Watch in effect Sunday night through Monday morning in Virginia

Freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are possible Monday morning from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A Freeze Watch has been issued in Virginia for Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Page counties. The watch is also for Hardy County, W.Va.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the NWS.

The NWS recommends people in the counties under watch, protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.