FredNats work around injury to starter Erik Tolman, defeat Sox, 7-1

The Fredericksburg Nationals jumped on the Salem Red Sox early and picked up a 7-1 victory on Wednesday.

After Erik Tolman breezed through the first, Elijah Nunez, Andrew Pinckney, and Yohandy Morales all singled to load the bases with nobody out. Leandro Emilini then lifted a fly ball into right, deep enough for Nunez to score on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead.

With two outs now, Max Romero Jr. walked to load the bases again. Roismar Quintana then rolled a ball to short that would’ve been the third out, but an E6 extended the inning as Pinckney scored the second run of the frame.

Marcus Brown then ripped a two-run single that chased Salem starter Jose Ramirez as Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, pulled ahead 4-0.

Tolman worked a scoreless second inning as well, but as he was jogging out to the mound to begin the third, he suffered a leg injury that ended his night early.

Miguel Gomez entered, and went on to spin three scoreless innings with a trio of punchouts. In the bottom half of the fifth now, Emilini flipped a single into right field to extend the lead to 5-0.

Albert Feliz got Salem, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on the board with a long solo home run off of Mason Denaburg in the top of the sixth, but the Nats punched back in the home half.

Pinckney came up with runners on second and third and two outs, and punched a single into right field to plate two more runs to make it 7-1 Fredericksburg.

Denaburg went on to toss three scoreless innings, before Juan Abreu closed it out in the ninth for a 7-1 Nats win.

Gomez earned his sixth win, with Jose Ramirez taking the loss.

In Game 3 of the week, Austin Amaral makes his FredNats debut against Elvis Soto.