Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
FredNats work around injury to starter Erik Tolman, defeat Sox, 7-1
Sports

FredNats work around injury to starter Erik Tolman, defeat Sox, 7-1

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals jumped on the Salem Red Sox early and picked up a 7-1 victory on Wednesday.

After Erik Tolman breezed through the first, Elijah Nunez, Andrew Pinckney, and Yohandy Morales all singled to load the bases with nobody out. Leandro Emilini then lifted a fly ball into right, deep enough for Nunez to score on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead.

With two outs now, Max Romero Jr. walked to load the bases again. Roismar Quintana then rolled a ball to short that would’ve been the third out, but an E6 extended the inning as Pinckney scored the second run of the frame.

Marcus Brown then ripped a two-run single that chased Salem starter Jose Ramirez as Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, pulled ahead 4-0.

Tolman worked a scoreless second inning as well, but as he was jogging out to the mound to begin the third, he suffered a leg injury that ended his night early.

Miguel Gomez entered, and went on to spin three scoreless innings with a trio of punchouts. In the bottom half of the fifth now, Emilini flipped a single into right field to extend the lead to 5-0.

Albert Feliz got Salem, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on the board with a long solo home run off of Mason Denaburg in the top of the sixth, but the Nats punched back in the home half.

Pinckney came up with runners on second and third and two outs, and punched a single into right field to plate two more runs to make it 7-1 Fredericksburg.

Denaburg went on to toss three scoreless innings, before Juan Abreu closed it out in the ninth for a 7-1 Nats win.

Gomez earned his sixth win, with Jose Ramirez taking the loss.

In Game 3 of the week, Austin Amaral makes his FredNats debut against Elvis Soto.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Maybe the Augusta County Board of Supervisors should censure its chair
2 $5M suit filed against Augusta County deputies alleges ‘excessive force’ in 2020 arrest
3 Clemson, FSU take top spots in preseason ACC poll: Virginia picked to finish last
4 Podcast: The writers don’t think much of UVA football, but what do the writers know?
5 Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, electrocuting dogs

Latest News

guns congress
Politics, U.S.

A public health crisis: Lawmakers want scheduled votes for gun violence prevention legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
History, Virginia

Virginia’s Fort Monroe awarded $75K grant for Resource Protection Survey

Rebecca Barnabi

In the early 1600s, an exploration mission identified the channel between the Chesapeake Bay and Hampton Roads as a strategic defensive site.

Virginia

VCU Health and U.S. Navy partnership will enhance trauma care on the battlefield and at home

Rebecca Barnabi

A partnership between VCU Health and the U.S. Navy will work to reach a goal of zero preventable trauma-related deaths.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Environmental groups challenging Youngkin on decision to pull Virginia from RGGI

Chris Graham
health care
Local

UVA Cancer Center offers community grants of up to $10K each for ideas to improve care

Rebecca Barnabi
chesapeake bay
Culture, U.S.

Restoration of Chesapeake Bay watershed would accelerate with focus on federal resources

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball
Sports

‘Baby Shark’ Gerardo Parra headlines Home Run Derby X event in Fredericksburg

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy