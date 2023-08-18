FredNats nab early lead, hold on for 4-3 win over Augusta Greenjackets

Marcus Brown drove in the go-ahead run way back in the third inning, as the Fredericksburg Nationals bullpen preserved a 4-3 win over Augusta.

It was actually the GreenJackets, the Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, who struck first, in the top of the second inning. PO Boucher led off with a single and quickly stole second base, then moved to third on a single by Jose Dilone.

Later in the frame, Jacob Godman lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, deep enough to score Boucher from third base.

Then in the top of the third, EJ Exposito got plunked, before Drew Compton singled. Will Verdung followed with another single to plate Expositio and make it 2-0. After a walk loaded the bases, Kade Kern plated another run with a ground ball to third base.

But in the home half, Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, responded right away. John McHenry reached on an E6, then Yoander Rivero singled. After a strikeout, Dylan Crews walked to load the bases, Yohandy Morales punched a RBI single into left field to make it 3-1 ‘Jackets.

Andrew Pinckney was then grazed by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a second run, before Marcus Brown lifted a fly ball into shallow left field that drove both Crews and Morales in to put the FredNats in front 4-3.

From there, the Nats bullpen dominated. Pedro Gonzalez worked through the fifth inning without allowing any more runs. Bubba Hall followed with two shutout frames with two punchouts, then Moises Diaz slammed the door with a pair of perfect innings, striking out three men as well.

Gonzalez earned the win to improve to 6-2, Diaz secured his first save with Fredericksburg, while Riley Frey took the loss.

In Game 4 on Friday, Tanner Rainey will make a rehab start for the Nats, against top Braves pitching prospect Owen Murphy.