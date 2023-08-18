Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
FredNats nab early lead, hold on for 4-3 win over Augusta Greenjackets
Sports

FredNats nab early lead, hold on for 4-3 win over Augusta Greenjackets

Chris Graham
Published date:

Fredericksburg NationalsMarcus Brown drove in the go-ahead run way back in the third inning, as the Fredericksburg Nationals bullpen preserved a 4-3 win over Augusta.

It was actually the GreenJackets, the Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, who struck first, in the top of the second inning. PO Boucher led off with a single and quickly stole second base, then moved to third on a single by Jose Dilone.

Later in the frame, Jacob Godman lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, deep enough to score Boucher from third base.

Then in the top of the third, EJ Exposito got plunked, before Drew Compton singled. Will Verdung followed with another single to plate Expositio and make it 2-0. After a walk loaded the bases, Kade Kern plated another run with a ground ball to third base.

But in the home half, Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, responded right away. John McHenry reached on an E6, then Yoander Rivero singled. After a strikeout, Dylan Crews walked to load the bases, Yohandy Morales punched a RBI single into left field to make it 3-1 ‘Jackets.

Andrew Pinckney was then grazed by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a second run, before Marcus Brown lifted a fly ball into shallow left field that drove both Crews and Morales in to put the FredNats in front 4-3.

From there, the Nats bullpen dominated. Pedro Gonzalez worked through the fifth inning without allowing any more runs. Bubba Hall followed with two shutout frames with two punchouts, then Moises Diaz slammed the door with a pair of perfect innings, striking out three men as well.

Gonzalez earned the win to improve to 6-2, Diaz secured his first save with Fredericksburg, while Riley Frey took the loss.

In Game 4 on Friday, Tanner Rainey will make a rehab start for the Nats, against top Braves pitching prospect Owen Murphy.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 VSP: Truck with blue cab ID’d in hit-and-run that injured Augusta County sheriff’s deputy
2 Dry August will be followed by rainy September in Virginia, says expert
3 We finally agree on something: That a person convicted of a felony shouldn’t be president
4 Chance to play for Tony Bennett drew sharpshooter Andrew Rohde to UVA
5 Could adding Cal, Stanford also eventually net Notre Dame for ACC? Analysis

Latest News

norfolk tides
U.S.

Norfolk Tides fall at Memphis, 6-2

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: UVA opens season with 5-0 win over Nevada

Chris Graham

UVA women’s soccer opened its 2023 season with a 5-0 win over Nevada on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

acc football
Sports

Could adding Cal, Stanford also eventually net Notre Dame for ACC? Analysis

Scott German

Like it or not, Notre Dame has a full voting share at the Atlantic Coast Conference roundtable. 

police
Police, Virginia

Richmond woman arrested after North Lombardy Street shooting Thursday

Crystal Graham
youth adult interview job training
Economy, Virginia

$2.3 million in grants awarded to remove barriers to meaningful employment for youth

Crystal Graham
road
Virginia

Expect traffic delays on Route 29 near Lynchburg Regional Airport on Friday, Saturday

Chris Graham
child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
Environment, Virginia

Dry August will be followed by rainy September in Virginia, says expert

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy