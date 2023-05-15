Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfrednats look to get back on track at home with south leading columbia
Sports

FredNats look to get back on track at home with South-leading Columbia

Scott Ratcliffe
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsFredericksburg earned a series split with Carolina — the first-place team in its division — over the weekend, and will look to keep the momentum rolling against another tough opponent.

The Nationals are back on their home field this week against Columbia, which comes into Tuesday’s series opener tied with Kannapolis for first place in the Carolina League’s South Division standings.

After picking up a pair of victories to jumpstart the road trip against the Mudcats, the FredNats (11-20) went on to drop the following three before breaking a 3-3 tie with a run in the sixth, and then adding two more insurance runs in the eighth to salvage the split at Five County Stadium on Sunday.

Center fielder Elijah Green, the organization’s No. 3 overall prospect, collected at least one hit in five of the six games against Carolina, and delivered a 2-for-4 performance in the series finale Sunday that included a double, which was his first extra-base hit of the month.

Third baseman Brady House (No. 5) went 4-for-14 with an RBI and three runs scored in his four contests against the Mudcats.

Left fielder Daylen Lile (No. 15) produced five hits, two runs and drove in two more in the Nats’ first two wins against Carolina, breaking out of his mini-funk at the plate. The 2021 second-round pick is batting .301 with 3 homers (tied with House for the team lead), a team-high 20 RBI and 7 stolen bases this season. Lile’s 28 hits and 8 doubles also lead the club.

Shortstop Armando Cruz (No. 13) is in the midst of a 3-for-29 slump in the month of May, but managed two of those hits last week, along with three runs scored. Cruz is certainly not the only Nat who is struggling with the bat, however.

First baseman Roismar Quintana (No. 16) struck out six times in his three games against the Mudcats, but notched his 14th base knock of the season and scored a run in the series opener Tuesday. Quintana is batting just 1-for-17 (.059) with nine strikeouts in five May contests. Right fielder Brenner Cox (No. 22) is in a 1-for-19 skid of his own, and is now batting just .164 on the season. Cruz, Quintana and Cox are all hoping for better results back at Virginia Credit Union Stadium this week against the Fireflies.

On the mound, Jarlin Susana (No. 6) went four innings Wednesday, and although he didn’t factor into the decision, he struck out four Carolina batters while only allowing two unearned runs on two hits and a walk. Susana is 0-2 with a 5.17 ERA in his five starts. The 19-year-old has fanned 20 batters and walked 15 across 15.2 frames in 2023.

Jake Bennett (No. 9) registered his first win of the year in Tuesday’s opener in Zebulon, also giving up just two hits. Bennett posted a walk and two strikeouts across five scoreless innings to help end the Freddies’ four-game losing streak. In six starts, Bennett is now 1-2 with a 2.05 ERA and a team-best 31 punchouts across his 26.1 innings of work.

The Fireflies (19-14), the Royals’ Single-A affiliate, have dropped six of their last nine games after a hot 16-8 start to the season. Columbia lost four of its six games at Salem last week, but managed to remain tied at the top of the standings with the Cannon Ballers (18-13).

Columbia second baseman Lizandro Rodriguez (.235, 12 RBI) is ranked the 25th-best prospect in the Royals’ farm system, with shortstop Daniel Vazquez (.288, 19 RBI) not far behind at No. 27. Those two have combined for 55 hits, 34 runs and 31 RBI on the season for the Fireflies.

The Royals’ top pitching prospect, Ben Kudrna (No. 2 overall prospect), was the 43rd overall pick in 2021, and has produced a pair of wins in his first six starts, including two of his last three. Lefty Frank Mozzicato (No. 7) was taken seventh in that same ‘21 draft. He’s sporting a 2.45 ERA with a league-best 48 strikeouts in 29.1 innings, but has taken the loss in each of his previous two starts. Together, Kudrna and Mozzicato have helped guide the Fireflies to the second-best ERA in the league (3.44), and have combined for 75 strikeouts.

First pitch for Tuesday’s series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The FredNats will be back on the road next week at Salem, then will return to host Delmarva the following week.

Scott Ratcliffe

Scott Ratcliffe

Scott Ratcliffe has worked as a freelance writer for several publications over the past decade-plus, with a concentration on local and college sports. He is also a writer and editor for his father’s website, JerryRatcliffe.com, dedicated to the coverage of University of Virginia athletics.

Top News

1 Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’
2 Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel
3 Kevin Hart at the John Paul Jones Arena Review: The parking pass to nowhere
4 The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal
5 Josh Hawley’s new book on manhood is wrong on everything, everywhere, all at once

Latest News

Norfolk Tides
Sports

The accolades keep rolling in for the Norfolk Tides, the best team in MiLB

Chris Graham
JMU arboretum
Culture

Summer Brown Bag lectures focus on birds, music, gardening, more

Crystal Graham

The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum is offering a Summer Brown Bag Lecture series May – July at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. The event starts at noon and is free to attend.

frank hyman mushrooms
Culture

Author Frank Hyman to speak on edible mushrooms, foraging without dying

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author Frank Hyman on Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m.

police investigation
Virginia

Man with baseball bat attacks two staffers at Gerry Connolly’s Fairfax office

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Virginia

Norfolk Police investigating weekend shooting that left 20-year-old man dead

Chris Graham
classified documents
U.S./World

Reform of security classification system possible with legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

Richmond in top 20 of best cities for high school grads to start a career

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy