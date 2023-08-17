Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
FredNats get four in sixth, get W over Augusta GreenJackets, 5-1
Sports

FredNats get four in sixth, get W over Augusta GreenJackets, 5-1

Chris Graham
Published date:

Fredericksburg NationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to pick up a 5-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first, Augusta’s Jace Grady ripped a solo home run off of Luke Young in the top of the second inning.

But from there, Young settled into a groove. The right-hander retired nine straight batters after that, and went on to strike out eight men over six one-run innings.

However, Augusta’s starter, Jhancarlos Lara, was also extremely efficient. He allowed just two base hits through five innings, while punching out nine batters and walking just two.

But after Lara left, the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, feasted against Estarlin Rodriguez in the sixth. Elijah Nunez and Dylan Crews each singled to open things up. Yohandy Morales then smoked a double to the left field wall to bring both men around, giving the Freddies a 2-1 lead. YoYo moved to third base on an Andrew Pinckney groundout, then Roismar Quintana brought him in with a sharp ground ball past the pulled-in infield to make it 3-1 Fredericksburg.

Jonathon Thomas pinch ran for Quintana, and immediately swiped second base. Max Romero Jr. then drove Tuda in with a bloop single to right, making it a four-run frame to jump ahead 4-1.

Orlando Ribalta entered in relief of Young, and struck out the side in the seventh inning. In the bottom half, Crews extended the FredNats’ lead to 5-1 with an RBI single back up the chute, and that was plenty of breathing room.

Thomas Schultz worked a scoreless eighth, and Marquis Grissom slammed the door in the ninth to preserve a 5-1 win for Fredericksburg.

Luke Young got the win, while Estarlin Rodriguez took the loss. In game three of six, Travis Sthele makes his home debut, against Riley Frey.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Nobody is leaving, or joining, the ACC: Where does the conference go from here?
2 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
3 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
4 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
5 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Latest News

shooting
Police, Virginia

Developing: Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 64

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Harrisburg shuts out Squirrels, 4-0

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were silenced in a 4-0 shutout loss against the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Police

Richmond Police ID victim of Monday shooting

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Garber Street on Monday as Aiden Minor, 18, of Henrico.

Mountain Valley Pipeline
Environment, Politics, U.S.

Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers urge FERC to deny Mountain Valley Pipeline permit

Chris Graham
artificial intelligence
Economy, Politics, U.S.

Sen. Mark Warner urges tech companies to step up security for AI products

Chris Graham
halloween
Economy, U.S.

It’s August: So, why are stores already trying to sell us all this Halloween stuff?

Chris Graham
liberty logo
Sports

Liberty Flames Sports Network announces additions to broadcast team for 2023-2024

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy