Fredericksburg Nationals hosting MLB Home Run Derby X event: How you can participate
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals hosting MLB Home Run Derby X event: How you can participate

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© Todd Taulman – stock.adobe.com)

Major League Baseball today announced plans to host an MLB Home Run Derby X event at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg on Aug. 26.

2013 World Series champion and 13-year MLB veteran Jonny Gomes will be joined by a yet-to-be-named MLB legend for the event in Fredericksburg.

In this Home Run Derby X format, co-ed teams of four (three hitters and one pitcher) go head-to-head in a three-inning game with points awarded for offense (hitting) and defense (catching) in a quick fire, non-stop, action-packed contest.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host MLB’s Home Run Derby X at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on August 26th,” said Robbie Perry, Interim General Manager of the FredNats. “This electrifying format brings an unprecedented form of excitement to the game of baseball, and we can’t wait to showcase it to our fan base.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this innovative event and to provide a competitive environment for both our baseball heroes and hometown players. We’re confident that the fans will be thoroughly entertained, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Members of the public with baseball and softball experience are encouraged to apply for an opportunity to participate in a Draft Day prior to each event, out of which eight men and women will be selected by MLB and Softball Legends to join their teams in a public Home Run Derby X event the next evening.

To register to try out for the Fredericksburg MLB Home Run Derby X event, fans should click here.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

