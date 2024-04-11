Countries
Fredericksburg explodes for 10 runs in the first, on the way to 14-8 win at Lynchburg
Sports

Fredericksburg explodes for 10 runs in the first, on the way to 14-8 win at Lynchburg

Chris Graham
Published date:

Fredericksburg Nationals Fredericksburg put 10 on the board in the first, and made the outburst hold up in a 14-8 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday.

Phillip Glasser led off the top of the first with a solo homer off Hillcats starter Jackson Humphries, who would be lifted after facing six batters without recording an out.

Cristhian Vaquero, the #9-rated prospect in the Washington Nationals farm system, capped the big inning with a three-run shot off former UVA lefty Jake Berry.

Ralphy Velazquez hit two homers for the ‘Cats, a solo shot in the first and a three-run blast in the eighth.

In Game 3 of the six-game series on Thursday, Fredericksburg will send the lefty Gabriel Agostini to the hill, against fellow southpaw Alex Clemmey in a 6:30 p.m. start.

