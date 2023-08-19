Countries
Four Richmond pitchers combine to hurl 4-0 shutout of Harrisburg
Sports

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels shut out the Harrisburg Senators, 4-0, on Friday night at The Diamond.

Four Richmond pitchers stranded 12 total baserunners and struck out 11 Senators (53-58, 23-20), the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in the eighth shutout win of the season.

Jimmy Glowenke drew a leadoff walk in the fifth inning against opposing starter Andrew Alvarez (Loss, 0-1). Victor Bericoto notched a bunt single and a Harrisburg throwing error sent Glowenke home from first base to give Richmond (57-55, 24-19), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a one-run advantage.

Later in the inning, Will Wilson propelled an RBI single to right field, scoring Bericoto from second base and pushed the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 2-0.

With the bases loaded and not outs in the sixth, Bericoto extended the Richmond lead to 3-0 on a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Flying Squirrels scored for the third straight inning in the seventh when Carter Aldrete hammered an RBI double to left field and upped the advantage to 4-0.

Richmond starter Ryan Murphy totaled four scoreless innings with five strikeouts and stranded five baserunners. After Murphy started the fifth inning with two base hits, Parker Dunshee (Win, 4-1) retired three straight hitters to close out the frame and finished the night with three strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

Sam Delaplane twirled a pair of punchouts in a scoreless eighth inning. Tyler Myrick stranded two baserunners in the top of the ninth with a strikeout and a deep flyout to right field to secure the Richmond win.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Senators Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (3-2, 3.51) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg left-hander Mitchell Parker (9-4, 4.57).

The Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend continues Saturday as the Flying Squirrels will take the field in specialty jerseys that will be up for auction to benefit the Richmond 34 Scholarship program. Plus, fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Capital One.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

