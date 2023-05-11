Four men sentenced for their participation in child sex exploitation website

Four men were sentenced this week for their participation in a website dedicated to child sexual exploitation.

Kyle William Leishear, 43, of Bayonet Point, Fla., was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in prison. On April 25, Leishear’s three co-defendants were sentenced for their roles in a child exploitation enterprise: Christopher William Kuehner, 38, of Bremerton, Wash., was sentenced to 20 years in prison; Jacob Royce Mullins, 20, of South Webster, Ohio, was sentenced to seven years in prison; and Matthew Martin, 25, of Lancaster, Wisc., was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

According to court documents, Leishear, Kuehner, Mullins and Martin were prominent members of the Rapey.su website, which was dedicated to, among other things, child sexual exploitation.

After becoming a member of the website, Leishear enticed multiple minor victims, including one as young 12 years old, to produce and share sexually explicit images, and attempted to distribute child sexual abuse material on the website.

Kuehner also repeatedly induced minor victims to produce and post sexually explicit images and videos to the site.

Mullins and Martin both repeatedly distributed child sexual abuse material images on the website, and Mullins enticed another website user to produce and share sexually explicit images of a minor victim.

Mullins also produced videos of himself engaging in sex with a minor he had met on the website.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our agents and prosecutors to seek justice in this horrific case. These defendants caused immeasurable trauma on their victims, amplified by the group’s online sharing of their abuse,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This case shows that internet anonymity will not protect offenders from facing full accountability for their illegal online conduct.”

“The actions of the four individuals in this case were nothing short of reprehensible,” said Derek W. Gordon, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. “They shamefully targeted the most vulnerable members of our community for their own perverse desires. HSI Washington, D.C. remains committed to protecting children from abuse and holding accountable those individuals who would victimize minors. HSI remains vigilant in watching for indicators of child exploitation throughout our communities.”

“We cannot and will not tolerate websites like Rapey.su that invite and encourage members to congregate, discuss, and engage in the sexual exploitation of children and young women, to memorialize this exploitation, and to distribute illegal sexually explicit images of the victims,” said Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Department of Justice is committed to rooting out these websites and bringing to justice those who join them for the purpose of perpetuating the victimization of some of the most vulnerable members of society.”