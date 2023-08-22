Countries
Flu season: Kroger customers receive $10 off groceries when they get a shot in the arm
Health

Flu season: Kroger customers receive $10 off groceries when they get a shot in the arm

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
sick black man
(© Prostock-studio – stock.adobe.com)

Influenza (flu) season begins next month, peaks in October and can continue through May with peaks again in January and February.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores are offering customers $10 off groceries when they receive a flu shot in-store at a Kroger pharmacy.

“As a community-focused company, we are here to help associates and customers stay healthy ahead of flu season and are pleased to offer a promotion that rewards shoppers for taking care of their health and wellbeing,” James Menees, corporate affairs manager of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “It’s our hope that by providing everyone with access to nutritious food and medicine, we can all be stronger together going into the fall.”

Flu symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control, include fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Not all who have the flu will have a fever, and some may experience vomiting and diarrhea, but that is more common in children than adults.

The $10-off coupon is accessible to customers by loading the digital offer on their Kroger Plus card by visiting Kroger.com or the Kroger app and “clipping” the digital coupon. The pharmacy team will scan a barcode to activate the $10 offer.

Flu shot appointments can be scheduled online. Kroger associates can receive free flu shots. Customers eligible for federally funded healthcare programs are excluded from this offer.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association's 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

