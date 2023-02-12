Floater at the horn lifts ODU to 70-68 Sun Belt road win at Texas State

Imo Essien hit a floater as the horn sounded, giving ODU a 70-68 win at Texas State on Saturday.

The Monarchs (16-10, 8-6 Sun Belt) were up 68-60 with 2:44 remaining after a Tyreek Scott-Grayson jumper, but Texas State (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) got back into it with an 8-0 run, tying the game at 68-68 on a free throw by Jordan Mason with 4.8 seconds left.

Essien got the inbounds pass, drove the length of the floor and threw up a floater inside the lane. The ball bounced around the rim a couple times before dropping in as the horn went off for the ODU win.

“We knew it was going to be a street fight, as they’re one of if not the most aggressive and physical teams we play and we had to match that physicality, which we did,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “We had to use every second and every possession, and with everything going against us that was a heck of a win.”

Chaunce Jenkins scored 19 points to lead all scorers, while Scott-Grayson added 18 and Ben Stanley had 12 for the Monarchs, who now start another weekend trip on Thursday night at James Madison in a 7 p.m. tip.