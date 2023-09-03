Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Five-run seventh inning pushes Flying Squirrels past Yard Goats, 9-6
Sports

Five-run seventh inning pushes Flying Squirrels past Yard Goats, 9-6

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels erupted for a five-run seventh inning to collect a 9-6 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin’ Park.

The Flying Squirrels (65-61, 32-25), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, stacked 16 hits against the Yard Goats (53-70, 24-32), the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, their third game in the series with 15 or more hits.

Trailing by two runs in the top of the seventh, the Flying Squirrels piled five runs to capture a 9-6 lead. Ismael Munguia started the scoring with an RBI single and Yoshi Tsutsugo drove in the tying run with a long single to center field.

Later in the inning, Brady Whalen sent the Flying Squirrels in front with a two-RBI single against Alec Bargar (Loss, 0-2) and Victor Bericoto notched an RBI single to give Richmond a 9-6 advantage.

Wil Jensen struck out two batters in a scoreless seventh inning and Ben Madison (Save, 1) struck out three batters over two scoreless innings to secure the Richmond win.

Richmond moved to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Munguia scored from third base on a ground-ball by Tsutsugo.

Jordan Beck evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the first with an RBI double.

Hartford scored three runs in the third when Beck notched an RBI double and two runners scored on a wild pitch by Richmond starter Hayden Birdsong to make it a 4-1 lead.

Munguia cut the deficit to two runs in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

After a leadoff walk in the fifth, Bericoto blasted a run-scoring double and Logan Wyatt tied the game, 4-4, with an RBI single to right field against Hartford starter Case Williams.

With a runner at first and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Drew Romo launched a two-run homer to right field, giving Hartford a 6-4 advantage.

Richmond reliever Mat Olsen (Win, 2-1) set down the Yard Goats in order in a scoreless sixth inning, notching two strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting their final homestand of the season against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-8, 4.32) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron left-hander Will Dion (2-3, 3.03).

On Tuesday, fans can enjoy the beloved game of BINGO on Bingo Night and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older will go home with a Vintage Bingo Board T-Shirt presented by Seredni Tire & Auto.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday
2 Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
3 City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives
4 ‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process
5 AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Latest News

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals drop 2023 home regular-season finale to Hillcats, 6-5

Chris Graham
valley league baseball
Sports

Late Norfolk Tides rally comes up short in 5-4 loss to Worcester Red Sox

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (81-50) fell to the Worcester Red Sox (71-60), 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.  

missing person
Police, Virginia

Prince William County Police search for missing, endangered Woodbridge man

Chris Graham

The Prince William County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old male.

tony muskett
Sports

Five Observations: What UVA did well, and didn’t do well, in big loss to #12 Tennessee

Chris Graham
ice cream in a bowl
Virginia

From NOVA to the Valley, take a trip to taste some of Virginia’s best homemade ice cream

Crystal Graham
uva tennessee
Sports

Virginia’s trip to Nashville was exactly what I thought it would be 

Scott German
monarch butterfly on purple butterfly bush garden
Environment, Virginia

Creating a thriving butterfly habitat at home may help alleviate habitat loss 

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy