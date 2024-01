Hazel Jane Cruse was welcomed at 2:42 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, as the first baby of the new year born at Augusta Health.

Hazel weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.

Her parents are Macie Raynes and CJ Cruse of McGaheysville. Hazel Jane is named after her maternal great grandmother.

All are doing well and looking forward to the new year as a family.