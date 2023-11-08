Fishburne Military School to honor local veterans with annual Veterans Day ceremony

Fishburne Military School will its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Ridgeview Cemetery in Waynesboro on Saturday at 11 a.m.

An opening formation at 10:20 a.m. in the Yount Barracks Quadrangle will be followed by the Corps of Cadets march to the Riverview Cemetery to honor all active duty servicemembers and veterans and pay special tribute to FMS veterans who fell in combat.

“As a country and as individuals, we must honor our veterans who make our world better. And as a nation, there’s no one more deserving of our gratitude and respect than those who have served in the military — which is why Veterans Day is so incredibly significant,” said LTC Chris Wingate (retired), FMS Senior Army Instructor.

Waynesboro City police will provide escort duties to the cemetery as FMS Cadets march up 11th and 13th streets in Waynesboro on their way to Riverview Cemetery.

The FMS Corps of Cadets will march in step with the national theme for Veterans Day 2023, “Honoring All Who Have Served,” and will salute all active duty servicemembers and veterans, including Fishburne alumni who fell in combat.

LTC Raul Herrera (retired) will be the ceremony’s guest speaker. Cadet Giovanni Belisle, Battalion Executive Officer and son of a veteran, will also make brief remarks.

The ceremony will be live streamed on FMS’s Facebook page for anyone unable to attend in person.

All Veterans, alumni and guests are welcome to march with the Cadets to the ceremony at the Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro. In case of inclement weather, the FMS Veterans Day Ceremony will be held in the Hitt-Millar Fieldhouse on the Fishburne campus.

Founded in Waynesboro in 1879 by Professor James Abbott Fishburne, the all-male school has been a U.S. Army JROTC Honor Unit with distinction since 1928.