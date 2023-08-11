Countries
Federal inmate to serve additional time for producing obscene images of children
Police, Virginia

Federal inmate to serve additional time for producing obscene images of children

Crystal Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

An inmate in the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg was convicted Tuesday on charges of producing and possessing obscene images of children.

Jesse Fernando Perez, 36, is currently serving a 121-month federal sentence for possession of child pornography.

According to court records, while incarcerated, Perez copied images of children from books and magazines, and then drew on the images to create depictions of the children engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Perez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison when sentenced on December 11.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons assisted in this investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

