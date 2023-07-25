Countries
FairField Center announces cancellation of Harrisonburg International Festival
Crystal Graham
The 2023 Harrisonburg International Festival has been cancelled due to significant financial challenges and organizational transition.

The FairField Center, the nonprofit agency in charge of the event, issued a statement Monday on behalf of its Board of Directors announcing the decision that was made “after careful consideration and a period of organizational transition.”

“The Harrisonburg International Festival has been a true reflection of the values that the Harrisonburg community holds dear, promoting inclusiveness, connectivity and opportunity for all our diverse residents.”

According to the statement, the center has managed the free event for more than a decade.

“It has become apparent that we will not be able to present the International Festival this year at the level the community deserves,” the statement read.

The center is hopeful that the hiring of a new executive director will allow them to move forward with a festival in 2024 under new leadership.

“In the coming months, we will be sharing more information about how to get involved in the 2024 festival planning and activities. We remain committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive event that truly celebrates the cultural richness of our community.”

For more information, visit www.fairfieldcenter.org or call (540) 434-0059.

