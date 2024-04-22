Countries
Fairfax County development firm to spend $630K on expansion, plans to double workforce

Crystal Graham
(© Kaikoro – stock.adobe.com)

JDSAT, Inc., a veteran-owned application development and data sciences firm, is investing $630,000 to expand its operations in Fairfax County.

Founded in 2013, JDSAT is expanding its operations in Fairfax County to serve a growing portfolio of Department of Defense contracts.

JDSAT plans to hire 60 technical staff and analysts to support its growing AI, cloud computing and data science business.

The company currently employs 57 workers in Virginia at its Fairfax County office.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County to secure the project for Virginia and will support job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“JDSAT, Inc., is a Virginia success story of a veteran coming home and starting his own company in one of the best business climates in the nation,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “This expansion in the artificial intelligence and data science sectors shows that the Commonwealth continues to grow in these rapidly evolving industries.”

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay thanks JDSAT for the expansion.

“With the second-highest concentration of AI-related jobs in the country and an unparalleled regional workforce of qualified technical talent, Fairfax County is a perfect location for emerging tech companies like JDSAT to grow and realize exponential gains,” said McKay.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

