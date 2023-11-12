Countries
Football, Sports

ESPN bringing ‘College GameDay’ to Harrisonburg on Saturday for JMU-App State

Chris Graham
Published date:
espn
(© HTGanzo- stock.adobe.com)

JMU is 10-0, is still not eligible for a bowl, but as a consolation prize, perhaps, ESPN is bringing its “College GameDay” show to Harrisonburg next week.

The Dukes will host Appalachian State on Saturday at 2 p.m., oddly, on ESPN+.

You’d think the folks at ESPN would treat the game a little better considering its bringing the traveling circus to town, but anyway.

The TV broadcast part of the circus begins at 9 a.m. Fans will no doubt be lining up before dawn on Saturday to get a prime spot.

The weather doesn’t look as cold as it could be for a Nov. 18 early morning. The overnight low on Friday into Saturday is forecast in the low 50s, so, tolerable.

ESPN picking JMU to serve as a host might get you thinking that, with ESPN having outsized influence on this kind of thing, maybe, just maybe, there could be some movement in the works toward that bowl-eligibility thing.

You’d have to imagine that a fair amount of time would be devoted to JMU’s multiple positions for a waiver for bowl eligibility during the three-hour “GameDay” show.

In the meantime, next week’s hosting gig will be the third for JMU, which is three more than the football program across 33 and down 29 has hosted “GameDay.”

UVA (2-8) will be hosting Duke (6-4) on The CW at 3 p.m. Saturday.

No Pat McAfee spouting COVID vaccine conspiracy theories, but we do get “Fboy Island” live reads from James Bates, so we have that going for us, which is nice.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

