Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home EMU professor lands role in ‘Origin’ movie portraying an Indian scholar
Arts & Culture, Local

EMU professor lands role in ‘Origin’ movie portraying an Indian scholar

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Pathania
Images courtesy Eastern Mennonite University.

An Eastern Mennonite University professor appears in filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s latest movie, Origin, released in theaters today in limited markets including New York and Lost Angeles.

Dr. Gaurav J. Pathania, an assistant professor of sociology and peacebuilding at EMU in Harrisonburg, plays an anti-caste activist and lifelong Ambedkarite.

Pathania answered an open casting call submitted to the online Ambedkarite community in October 2022. He said he went through a lengthy audition process and was ultimately selected for the role. This is his debut acting role.

Origin follows journalist Isabel Wilkerson on her journey in writing her 2020 New York Times bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

Pathania portrays Indian scholar and social reformer Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Ambedkar was born a Dalit, the lowest stratum of India’s caste system, but was able to earn degrees from the University of Mumbai, Columbia University and the London School of Economics. He would serve as India’s first law minister after its independence from Britain in 1947 as well as chairman of the Constitution drafting committee. He is regarded as one of the most educated and revered Indians throughout history.

The EMU professor appears in Ambedkar’s trademark three-piece suit and tie with slicked back hair and a pair of thick-rimmed round glasses. Pathania has no speaking parts.

DuVernay gave Pathania advice before shooting his scenes, he said.

“She told me, ‘You’ve studied this man for your whole life. So, just think about him when you’re on set. You don’t need any training; you have him in your heart.’”

Before arriving at EMU, Pathania taught at Georgetown University, Catholic University of America and George Washington University. He is an anti-caste poet, writer and community builder, and he mentors emerging scholars through the Ambedkar International Center Authors’ Lab.

DuVernay is best known for her previous films including Selma and 13th.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

icy power lines
Climate, Local

Refreeze likely as temperatures plummet with RealFeel lows down to negative digits

Crystal Graham
nfl
Football, Sports

NFL Divisional Round playoff primer: Times, TV networks, previews

Scott Ratcliffe

Wild Card Weekend left us with eight teams standing to decide an NFL champion, and the sparks will be flying in the four Divisional Round matchups this weekend.

seat belt
Schools, Virginia

Poquoson, Fredericksburg, Stafford students place in state seat belt safety campaign

Rebecca Barnabi

Poquoson High School in Poquoson City is the 2023 winner of Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s (YOVASO) Drive for Change.

Politics, U.S. & World

Expert: Republican nomination could set ‘new record’ for shortest time before nominee chosen

Crystal Graham
green hills
Local

Groundbreaking set for Monday for planned industrial flex space project in Green Hills

Crystal Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Climate, Politics, Virginia

Redesign of Mountain Valley Pipeline extension project goes ‘to the heart’ of prior public interest

Rebecca Barnabi
guns
Cops & Courts, Politics, Virginia

‘Game Over’: AG Miyares launches new ad to educate Virginians on illegal gun possession

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status