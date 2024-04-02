Countries
Update: State Police confirm that 11 cows were killed in I-81 crash in Augusta County
Local, Public Safety

Update: State Police confirm that 11 cows were killed in I-81 crash in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

Eleven cows were killed in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. The three-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 232 northbound at 11:40 a.m.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2023 Lincoln Nautilus was traveling northbound on I-81 and attempted to pass a 2005 Kenworth W900 on the right side of the tractor trailer. The Lincoln struck the tractor trailer, which was hauling cattle, causing the tractor trailer to veer to the right and strike a third vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.

The tractor trailer and the Nissan both went off the road to the right, and the tractor trailer overturned.

The Lincoln went off the interstate on the left side of the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Lincoln, Tonya S. Cleveland, 56, of Verona, was not injured. Cleveland was cited for making an unsafe lane change.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Dewey B. Emswiler, 69, of Shenandoah, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related story

Cattle call: Cows on the run after accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

