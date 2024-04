Cattle are on the loose after a crash on Interstate 81 northbound at the 232 mile marker in Augusta County this afternoon.

Virginia State Police is investigating the 11:42 a.m. crash involving two vehicles and a tractor trailer transporting cattle. Some cattle escaped the trailer after the crash.

State Police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Augusta County EMS/Fire are on the scene.

Augusta County Animal Control is assessing the welfare of the cattle involved in the crash.