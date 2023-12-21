Electrical distributor to invest $37M to expand Hanover County facility

A member-owned electrical distributor that serves cooperatives, municipals and investor-owned utilities, will invest $37 million to establish a 187,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Hanover County to support customers in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 30 new jobs.

CEEUS, Inc., organized in 1974, is a wholesale electrical distributor headquartered in West Columbia, S.C. that serves South Carolina and beyond by providing the leading technology and best value in the industry. Offering services such as tool repair and a rubber goods testing facility, CEEUS and subsidiary Line Equipment Sales Company proudly serve electric cooperatives, municipals and investor-owned utilities as well as contractors and electric customers across the nation. With a knowledgeable and dedicated workforce, CEEUS continues to be a reliable partner so their customers can serve their local communities.

“Major distributers like CEEUS are repeatedly attracted to Virginia’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and leading position in the supply chain management industry,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “We thank CEEUS for selecting the Commonwealth and strengthening our burgeoning logistics sector, positioning the company for success as it expands its electrical wholesale business into the Mid-Atlantic.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

“With almost 50 years in the electric utility industry, we are confident we have the experience and distribution knowledge to build strong supply lines for the electric utility and broadband markets in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware while developing supportive relationships in our new community of Hanover County,” Chad Capps, President and CEO of CEEUS, Inc., said. “We are excited to establish in Virginia what we have built in South Carolina.”