Election 2023: Staunton residents visit polls to vote for city council, Senate, House seats

Election Day 2023 brings Staunton residents to the polls to vote for four general and special elections, including a seat on city council.

Voters have a choice of Del. Chris Head (Republican) or Jade Harris (Democrat) for Senate District 3 in Virginia, and Rep. Ellen H. Campbell (Republican) or Randall Wolf (Democrat) for Virginia House of Delegates District 36.

Voters are also voting for J.W. “Buzz” Easterling and a write-in for Soil and Water Conservation Headwaters District Director.

Another local election is to fill a seat on Staunton City Council left vacant by former Mayor Andrea Oakes in January 2023. Voters have their choice of Wilson Fauber or Adam Campbell to serve an unexpired term to end December 31, 2024.

By 3 p.m. today, approximately 600 had voted in Ward 3 at Gypsy Hill Park gym.

Scott McCurdy, who has lived in Staunton for 35 years, said he had no concerns about this year’s election. He voted for all Democrats and usually votes Democrat.

For next year’s presidential election, however, he is “somewhat” concerned.

“I think we need some younger presidential [candidates],” McCurdy said.

He is not worried about the vote count for the 2024 election. He has confidence in the process.

In Staunton’s Ward 4 at Seventh Day Adventist Church on North Coalter Street, Beverly Frank said she is concerned about next year, but not about the voting process.

“I’m worried about who might win,” Frank, who has lived in Staunton for five years, said.

She wants a fair, potential outcome in the 2024 election.

For today’s election, she said she voted “Democrat, and not Wilson Fauber.”

Anita Clemmer has lived in Staunton her entire life.

She said she was concerned about Wilson Fauber winning for Staunton City Council, because he is a “rabid, evangelical conservative,” and not what the city needs.

“Staunton needs someone who will represent everyone,” Clemmer said.

She was also afraid that Fauber’s election to Staunton City Council might be a stepping stone to other levels of government.

“That is a Republican agenda, from what I hear,” Clemmer said.

She voted for all Democrats, including Harris and Wolf.

Clemmer said she is not yet worried about next year’s presidential election.