Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Duke: Where 27 wins, an Elite Eight, gets people questioning the job you’re doing
Sports

Duke: Where 27 wins, an Elite Eight, gets people questioning the job you’re doing

Chris Graham
Published date:
jon scheyer
Photo: ACC/N. Redmond

It’s hard for me to figure what makes college basketball fans fans want to put their coaches on a hot seat.

Consider, Jon Scheyer at Duke. Coach K’s right-hand man, ace recruiter, given the unenviable task of, replace the legend.

All Scheyer has done in his two years is, go 27-9 each year, this year, getting his team to an Elite Eight.

Now, this is after being preseason #2 nationally, at Duke, where the floor is, Final Four.

Except that, Duke, since its 2015 national title, went to exactly one Final Four in Coach K’s last seven seasons, that trip coming in his last season, in 2022.

Even the best college basketball team ever assembled, the one with Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, flamed out in the Elite Eight in 2019.

It’s against his backdrop that we discuss how Scheyer had to deal with questions from reporters after Duke’s 76-64 Elite Eight loss to NC State on Sunday about his job status and the state of his program two years in.

“To be honest with you, I’m not thinking about my job and these two years. I’m thinking about the fact that this group just came back after having a tough ACC Tournament loss and have played their hearts out in three tournament games, and they’re winning at halftime. They’re heartbroken after the game because it didn’t go the way they wanted it to. I’m thinking about these guys,” Scheyer said.

I’m identifying here with Scheyer because we’re going through some of the same things at Virginia with Tony Bennett, the program’s all-time winningest coach, who led UVA to its only national championship in men’s basketball five years ago, and has people on social media and message boards discussing how hot his seat is.

Seriously?

What the folks who engage in these discussions don’t realize is, why colleges and universities put so much time, attention and money into college athletics in the first place.

You think it is to win championships, and you’re wrong; it’s to make money.

The pursuit of championships, and having your athletics programs in the money-making sports of football and men’s basketball competitive to that goal, is certainly important, but only inasmuch as it can be translated to ticket sales, donor and sponsor dollars, and more TV money.

What I’m getting at is, if you’re Scheyer, and you’re 27-9 every year, if you’re Bennett, and you win the ACC every other year, and capable of making NCAA Tournament runs, you’re doing your job.

Put John Calipari at Kentucky in that same boat.

It’s ridiculous to speculate that any of these guys is anywhere near a seat that is even lukewarm.

“Where is our program at? I think our program couldn’t be in a stronger place,” Scheyer said. “We’re just 20 minutes away from going to a Final Four in our second year. I don’t shy away from our expectations or what we want to do, but for me, that’s not the way I’m thinking at all. I’m just hurting for these guys right now.”

The other ridiculous question postgame – and to be clear, we’re talking, minutes after the game, streamers still falling in the arena – put Scheyer on the spot for not working the transfer portal better last spring.

I cue this one up, because Bennett at Virginia is going to be getting similar questions, given that it’s pretty clear at this stage that he’s not going to lose anybody to the portal this spring, so at most, he’ll have one scholarship, maybe two, to play with.

“When you have our team this year, when you have a (Kyle) Filipowski, when you have a (Mark) Mitchell, a (Tyrese) Proctor, those guys come back, well, you always want to build from within if you can. Getting those guys returning where you have a relationship, you’ve been through some battles together, there’s always value in that,” Scheyer said.

Left unsaid there: dude, dumb question.

Of course you go to battle with guys you’ve already gone to battle with.

They know your system, they know the school, they’re a year older, usually a year better.

The only problem I have with his answer is, he didn’t include Jeremy Roach in the list of guys he had coming back.

Roach, a senior this year, who could come back for a COVID redshirt year, has been the heart and soul of this team for the past three years.

His perspective on the Scheyer era through Year 2?

“The program is right where it left off. We’ve been Top 10 in the country for both years. We got to Elite Eight this year,” Roach said. “Like, people don’t know how hard his job is, people don’t know how hard his job is, that you are taking over after the GOAT. That’s not easy work. Just give credit to him. He is always instilling confidence in us every day. Whether we’re messing up or not, he just always has that strong face.

“A lot of people would have folded in this situation,” Roach said. “All the criticism that people say, I mean, it’s unacceptable. There’s no reason for that. If somebody wanted to, try doing his job and see how easy it is. So, I give credit to Coach Scheyer. I love him. I love him.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County, facing flood of FOIA requests, throwing more money at the problem
2 19-year-old Rockingham County woman shot, found injured on Harrisonburg sidewalk
3 This 2024 NC State run is not at all like 1983: And it’s not even close
4 It’s no joke: Monday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot nears $1 billion
5 Waynesboro man, woman stabbed multiple times at Bridge Avenue home Friday

Latest News

denny hamlin
Sports

Podcast: Denny Hamlin steals one from Martin Truex Jr. in Richmond

Rod Mullins
driver pulled over by police
Public Safety, Virginia

Traveling I-64 on Wednesday or Thursday? Virginia State Police will be out in full force

Crystal Graham

The Virginia State Police will be conducting traffic enforcement on 300 miles of Interstate 64 in Virginia on April 3 and 4.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Public Safety, Virginia

Officer in training attempts to smuggle cell phone into Virginia state prison

Crystal Graham

An officer in training has been arrested after she was caught attempting to smuggle a cell phone and charger into the Sussex I State Prison in Sussex County.

court law
Local, Public Safety

Federal judge orders Nexus Services to pay $811M in consumer fraud case

Chris Graham
cyber security awareness month
Health, Politics, US & World

‘Only a matter of time’: Legislation would assist health care providers in incidents of cyber attacks

Rebecca Barnabi
Schools, Sports

Major League Soccer exec, UMW alum to speak at 2024 graduation ceremony

Rebecca Barnabi
poison ivy
Climate, Virginia

Could AI help save harmless native plants with three leaves? Maybe, but it’s complicated

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status