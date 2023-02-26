Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news duke takes control with big second half run dispatches virginia tech 81 65
Sports

Duke takes control with big second-half run, dispatches Virginia Tech, 81-65

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Duke got out to an early 19-5 lead, withstood a couple of Virginia Tech rallies, then coasted late to an 81-65 win on Saturday in Durham.

The win avenged a loss for the Blue Devils (20-8, 11-6 ACC) last month in Blacksburg.

Duke led 43-32 at the half, and after an MJ Collins layup brought the Hokies (16-12, 6-11 ACC) to within eight, at 45-37, at the 18:22 mark, the hosts took control with a 16-0 over the next five minutes.

Grant Basile had 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting to lead five Virginia Tech players in double figures.

Tech shot 40.4 percent from the floor, while Duke shot 56.6 percent, and owned the paint, getting 18 makes on 25 attempts at the rim.

Jeremy Roach had 19 points and 10 assists for Duke, which has won three straight since its overtime loss at Virginia two weeks ago.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Evicted again: Police assisting B Street landowner with ‘trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Latest News

uva ohio state lacrosse
Sports

Top-ranked UVA men’s lacrosse team blasts #9 Ohio State, 17-6

Chris Graham
reece beekman
Sports

Carolina wanted that one more: Five observations from Virginia’s 71-63 loss to UNC

Chris Graham

The mid-2010s UVA teams had Malcolm Brogdon. The late 2010s teams had Ty Jerome. Who is the guy that will take the 2023 team on his back in a tight game down the stretch?

baseball
Sports

Baseball: #14 Virginia Tech evens series, VMI wins, Liberty falls to Winthrop

Chris Graham

Drue Hackenberg struck out a career-high 10 batters on Saturday afternoon, as #14 Virginia Tech evened its weekend series with Bryant with a 4-1 win at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

longwood basketball
Sports

Longwood loses in Willett Hall finale, falling to UNC-Asheville, 76-66

Chris Graham
vmi
Sports

VMI gets 24 from Houser, but loses regular-season finale at Western Carolina, 85-66

Chris Graham
kihei clark
Sports

Virginia falls behind big early, can’t get close until too late, falls at UNC, 71-63

Chris Graham
john avoli 2022
Local

Former Staunton mayor John Avoli will not seek re-election to House of Delegates

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy