Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers about roadways that might refreeze following today’s rain and ice.

After widespread freezing rain and sleet in some areas, below freezing temperatures tonight may cause glaze to form on previously treated surfaces, especially at higher elevations.

Temperatures are forecast to warm by mid-morning Sunday, so drivers might want to limit travel until that time.

If you must travel, VDOT advises, be overly cautious on bridges, ramps, overpasses and intersections which are first to freeze over. VDOT also advises caution on sidewalks, driveways, and outside stairways to avoid slips and falls.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511virginia.org