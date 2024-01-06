Countries
Virginia

Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
snow on roads in winter
(© Irina Mikhailichenko – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers about roadways that might refreeze following today’s rain and ice.

After widespread freezing rain and sleet in some areas, below freezing temperatures tonight may cause glaze to form on previously treated surfaces, especially at higher elevations.

Temperatures are forecast to warm by mid-morning Sunday, so drivers might want to limit travel until that time.

If you must travel, VDOT advises, be overly cautious on bridges, ramps, overpasses and intersections which are first to freeze over. VDOT also advises caution on sidewalks, driveways, and outside stairways to avoid slips and falls.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511virginia.org

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

