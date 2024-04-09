Drag performance in Arlington County draws protestors, bomb threats

A drag performance in Arlington County drew protestors, and the venue was the target of a bomb threat on Saturday.

The bomb threat was received by email threatening Freddie’s Beach Bar, the location of the story time drag performance, and the home of the establishment’s owner, Freddie Lutz.

Protestors also gathered outside of Freddie’s during the performance which went on as planned.

The Arlington County Police Department is investigating the bomb threats.

Arlington County and the County Board put out a statement today following the events this weekend.

“Arlington County and the County Board unequivocally support the LGBTQ+ community. ACPD’s swift response ensured the safety of patrons and staff, and the fortitude of Freddie and drag queen Tara Hoot allowed the show to go on.

“With protests, threats, and violence targeting the LGBTQ+ community – and drag shows in particular – on the rise across the country, expressions of hatred and bigotry have absolutely no place in our community, and the Arlington County Board condemns these threats of violence and attempted intimidation of our community.

“Freddie’s represents the very best of Arlington’s values as an establishment that prides itself on creating a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community and allies by centering love over hate, understanding over unacceptance, and empathy over bigotry.

“The board, like Freddie’s, remains committed to ensuring Arlington remains a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for our LGBTQ+ community.”