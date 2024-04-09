Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Drag performance in Arlington County draws protestors, bomb threats
Politics, Public Safety, Virginia

Drag performance in Arlington County draws protestors, bomb threats

Crystal Graham
Published date:
lgbtq
(© 9nong – stock.adobe.com)

A drag performance in Arlington County drew protestors, and the venue was the target of a bomb threat on Saturday.

The bomb threat was received by email threatening Freddie’s Beach Bar, the location of the story time drag performance, and the home of the establishment’s owner, Freddie Lutz.

Protestors also gathered outside of Freddie’s during the performance which went on as planned.

The Arlington County Police Department is investigating the bomb threats.

Arlington County and the County Board put out a statement today following the events this weekend.

“Arlington County and the County Board unequivocally support the LGBTQ+ community. ACPD’s swift response ensured the safety of patrons and staff, and the fortitude of Freddie and drag queen Tara Hoot allowed the show to go on.

“With protests, threats, and violence targeting the LGBTQ+ community – and drag shows in particular – on the rise across the country, expressions of hatred and bigotry have absolutely no place in our community, and the Arlington County Board condemns these threats of violence and attempted intimidation of our community.

“Freddie’s represents the very best of Arlington’s values as an establishment that prides itself on creating a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community and allies by centering love over hate, understanding over unacceptance, and empathy over bigotry.

“The board, like Freddie’s, remains committed to ensuring Arlington remains a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for our LGBTQ+ community.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Albemarle County Planet Fitness receives bomb threat; likely related to trans bathroom incident
2 House Republican leader: Republicans are ‘absolutely’ spreading Russian propaganda
3 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
4 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’
5 Youngkin talked ‘big game’ about reining in costs; lobbyists say he chose big PhRMA

Latest News

interstate 64
Virginia

Traffic alert: Lane closures necessary for next three weeks on I-64 east of Zion Crossroads

Rebecca Barnabi
roe v wade
Health, Politics, Virginia

Advocate: Reproductive freedom bill ‘neutered’ by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Crystal Graham

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has gutted a bill meant to guarantee the reproductive freedoms of people living in the Commonwealth.

dwayne johnson
Politics, Sports

The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Chris Graham

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who, in his wrestling-heel voice, referred to fans in Salt Lake City “inbred,” won’t be endorsing Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, because his 2020 endorsement caused “division.”

bomb threat
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County Planet Fitness receives bomb threat; likely related to trans bathroom incident

Crystal Graham
monarch butterfly on purple butterfly bush garden
Climate, Local, Schools

Valley STUwards: Stuart Hall students to aid pollinators with garden in downtown Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
missing
Public Safety, Virginia

Missing person alert: Culpeper County authorities searching for missing Stafford woman

Chris Graham
uva tony bennett staff
Sports

Mailbag: Looking to UConn lineup, rotation as model for success for Virginia

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status