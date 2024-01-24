Countries
DOE announces $1.4M for expansion of EV charging stations in Richmond project
Climate, Virginia

DOE announces $1.4M for expansion of EV charging stations in Richmond project

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
electric vehicle
(© kinwun – stock.adobe.com)

The United States Department of Energy announced last week $46.5 million in federal funding to expand access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and grow the clean energy workforce.

Among the 30 selected projects, “Project SYNC – Share Your eNroute Charge,” in Richmond and led by Dominion Energy, will receive $1,487,838. Project SYNC will develop and test a business model in Virginia by installing enroute electric vehicle chargers that provide strategic Transit Agency vehicles and the general public with reliable, affordable and convenient EV charging.

“Thanks to the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and the hard work of congressional Democrats, we continue to take important steps to accelerate our transition to a clean energy future by building the necessary clean transportation infrastructure to support EV access,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, said. “I am thrilled Richmond will receive over $1.4 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve access to EV charging stations. This federal funding will strengthen our community, create new jobs, and help our Commonwealth further reduce its carbon footprint. I look forward to my continued collaboration with the Biden-Harris Administration and congressional Democrats to help build a greener, more sustainable future.”

McClellan is a climate and clean energy champion. While in the General Assembly, she carried the Virginia Clean Economy Act to make Virginia the first state in the South with a 100 percent Clean Energy Standard. She also was a chief cosponsor of the bill to create clean vehicle standards in Virginia and passed legislation expanding charging station infrastructure. In Congress, she is a member of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC).

Other partners of Project SYNC include Bay Transit, Jaunt, Virginia Clean Cities and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).

Federal funding is made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. More information is available on the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation’s website.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

