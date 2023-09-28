Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Do I really have to wear a suit and tie? Inside the push to formalize dress codes
Op/Eds, Politics

Do I really have to wear a suit and tie? Inside the push to formalize dress codes

Chris Graham
Published date:
suit and tie
(© onlyyouqj – stock.adobe.com)

Among the things I paid attention to when I was in court today: how people were dressed.

I had John Fetterman, the United States senator who favors hoodies and shorts in place of suits and ties, on my mind there.

I’m not partial to suits and ties myself, but I don’t know how I feel about a senator on the Senate floor wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Me personally, I was in court today, for the follow-up hearing on my civil suit against Augusta County related to the county’s denial of a FOIA request, not in a suit and tie, or a hoodie in shorts, but rather, a nice, decently expensive pair of jeans, a long-sleeve black pullover on top of a long-sleeve white T-shirt, and a fleece with the Augusta Free Press logo.

Which is to say, somewhere in between suit and tie and hoodie and shorts.

Yes, closer to hoodie and shorts, but still.

Writer chic, I think of my style there.

So, paying attention to the others in attendance, it was also traffic court day, which was my reminder of how complicated the job of a general district court judge is.

There was a long list of traffic summonses to deal with, and then my case that may end up setting a new legal precedent in Virginia FOIA law, sandwiched in between.

There was one defense attorney there dressed like Saul Goodman – black shirt, multi-colored tie, gray suit jacket.

Next was an assistant Commonwealth’s attorney – checkered shirt, no tie, no jacket.

And then the tired defense attorney dressed in a nice, conservative suit and tie.

Poor guy, that last one – his client said under oath that he’d paid his fine, which would close his case, but it turned out that he hadn’t, and the attorney seemed embarrassed at the whole spectacle.

If my case ends up going to the state Supreme Court, which isn’t out of the question, I’ll step it up.

And now it appears that Fetterman is going to have to step it up, too.

The Senate voted late Wednesday to formally approve a resolution mandating that male senators conduct business on the Senate floor in a suit and tie and slacks or other long pants.

“Other long pants,” huh?

I see some wiggle room there.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 District court judge delays ruling in Augusta County Freedom of Information Act case
2 Waynesboro: City manager buries denial of rental inspection program
3 Augusta County: Conditions for bond released for man accused of killing veteran’s service dog
4 Elliott addresses UVA offense still struggling to establish effective running game
5 Notebook: Virginia continues to focus on improvements to special-teams units

Latest News

nascar
Sports

Podcast: William Byron punches ticket to Round of 8 in 2023 NASCAR playoffs

Rod Mullins
chris graham acc
Sports

Sports Radio: Is FSU the class of the ACC? Who wins Notre Dame-Duke this weekend?

Chris Graham

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of The Augusta Free Press to get his thoughts on latest news for ACC Football heading into October.

us china
Politics, U.S. & World

PRC actions are ‘attempt of the Chinese Communist Party to subdue us without fighting’

Rebecca Barnabi

The Senate Committee on Intelligence held an open hearing about actions by the PRC which are conspiratorial in nature, but not illegal.

harrisonburg rockingham county va
Local, Police

Harrisonburg: Officials seek man who threw illegal firework into crowd at social gathering

Chris Graham
theater
Culture, Local

‘Urinetown’: Friendly City Players present satire of legal system, politics, musical theatre

Rebecca Barnabi
sex trafficking
Police, Virginia

Department of Justice provides nearly $13M to support survivors of human trafficking in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
schenks branch tributary stream charlottesville
Environment, Local

Charlottesville: Schenks Branch Tributary Stream restoration project to begin in October

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy