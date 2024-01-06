Countries
Digital hub launched to help prevent wildlife-vehicle conflict in Virginia
Virginia

Digital hub launched to help prevent wildlife-vehicle conflict in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
deer
(© Tabor Chichakly – stock.adobe.com)

If you want to know more about wildlife in Virginia, a new digital hub with a StoryMap journey is available.

Wild Virginia, along Virginia Safe Wildlife Corridors Collaborative, has launched the Habitat Connectivity Hub, with a mission to safeguard people and wildlife in Virginia.

As one of the top 10 U.S. states for wildlife-vehicle conflict, Virginia could benefit from mitigation tactics such as the installation of wildlife over- and underpasses.

The goal of the project is to make data more accessible to empower anyone to advocate for needs in their area.

On the hub

  • High-risk zones for wildlife-vehicle conflict
  • Research on mitigation efforts
  • The latest tools illustrating infrastructure enhancements for improved connectivity

The hub also incorporate tools to help identify areas for better land protection, corridors and aquatic connectivity needs to benefit all communities, especially those underserved.

Visit the digital hub online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

