Digital hub launched to help prevent wildlife-vehicle conflict in Virginia

If you want to know more about wildlife in Virginia, a new digital hub with a StoryMap journey is available.

Wild Virginia, along Virginia Safe Wildlife Corridors Collaborative, has launched the Habitat Connectivity Hub, with a mission to safeguard people and wildlife in Virginia.

As one of the top 10 U.S. states for wildlife-vehicle conflict, Virginia could benefit from mitigation tactics such as the installation of wildlife over- and underpasses.

The goal of the project is to make data more accessible to empower anyone to advocate for needs in their area.

On the hub

High-risk zones for wildlife-vehicle conflict

Research on mitigation efforts

The latest tools illustrating infrastructure enhancements for improved connectivity

The hub also incorporate tools to help identify areas for better land protection, corridors and aquatic connectivity needs to benefit all communities, especially those underserved.

Visit the digital hub online.