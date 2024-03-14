Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Did Pitt just burst Wake Forest’s NCAA Tournament bubble? Sure feels that way
Basketball, Sports

Did Pitt just burst Wake Forest’s NCAA Tournament bubble? Sure feels that way

Chris Graham
Published date:
wake forest acc tournament
Photo: ACC

Wake Forest probably, more than probably, needed a win on Thursday, but so did, if you believe the bracket pundits, Pitt.

They should have both been safe a while ago, but this is where we are in college basketball in 2024.

Pitt got the win, holding on after the Deacs cut a 19-point second-half lead to three to post an 81-69 final tally in their ACC Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday.

That means Pitt (22-10) can think ahead to Selection Sunday with some confidence. Might make the game with North Carolina, an easy 92-67 winner over Florida State in the afternoon session’s opening game, a little more interesting.

Pitt won’t be playing with the pressure of needing a win to get to the next stage. You can play a little looser that way.

Wake (20-13) is done with its resume for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

If one isn’t forthcoming, it won’t be today’s loss, but rather, the three-game losing streak – to non-bubble teams Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech – that will do them in.

“Yeah, we’ve got more to play for. It’ll be with an N. It won’t be the CIT or the CBI. I know that, if those even exist anymore. It’ll be the NCAA or the NIT,” said Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes, who has been close, but no cigar, the last three years.

The Deacs’ 2022 bubble burst with an 82-77 second-round loss to Boston College that sent them to the NIT.

The 2023 season came down to a quarterfinal game with league co-champ Miami, which defeated Wake 74-72 to end the Demon Deacons’ season.

Forbes seems to be holding out hope that the selection committee will give Wake some leeway for having played its first seven games of the season without center Efton Reid, going a meh 4-3 in that stretch before getting him into the lineup.

“How much they weigh that, it’ll be talked about because I think it’s pretty obvious that one of the committee members already said a couple days ago that they were going to look at the young man from Indiana State who was ill or didn’t play in a couple games they played in,” Forbes said.

“We have a good team, and I firmly believe, and everybody that’s watched us play all year long, we get in the tournament, we can win,” Forbes said. “It’s not going to be charity now. Nobody is going to want to play us if we get in there. It’ll be like if it’s the NIT, too. We’ll probably be at home, which will be a hard place for somebody to come win, in my opinion.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 ‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell
2 American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok
3 Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores
4 FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win
5 Tony Bennett talks lineup, rotation: ‘Everyone needs to be ready’

Latest News

vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU holds off late UMass rally, advances in A-10 Tournament with 73-59 win

Chris Graham
israel palestine
Politics

Biden’s balancing act: Israel’s national security versus the Palestinians’ humanitarian crisis

Alon Ben-Meir

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has found itself facing a serious dilemma as to how to balance its commitment to Israel’s national security along with the humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinians in Gaza.

vietnam
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘Welcome home’: Documentary records Vietnam War veterans’ visit 50 years later

Rebecca Barnabi

Ten Vietnam War veterans embarked on a journey in November 2023 that they never thought possible by returning to Vietnam.

TikTok
Politics, US & World

Cybersecurity expert says TikTok ban ‘underscores the risks posed to consumers’

Rebecca Barnabi
healthcare
Health, Local

At the top: Newsweek ranks UVA Health Medical Center No. 1 hospital in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
mailbag
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: Clemson-NCAA lock, Kenny Payne-Louisville, beef with Tony Bennett?

Chris Graham
sailor salute Navy
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk Navy sailor convicted of possessing child pornography images, videos

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status