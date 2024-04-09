Countries
Dental, vision, medical: Augusta Expo to host free two-day clinic this weekend
Health, Local

Dental, vision, medical: Augusta Expo to host free two-day clinic this weekend

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
doctor writing prescription
(© omphoto – stock.adobe.com)

Remote Area Medical (RAM®), a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care, returns to the Valley this weekend with a two-day clinic at Augusta Expo.

All services are provided free of charge and ID is not required on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, 2024. Sunday’s clinic will be an abbreviated day of services. Dental, vision and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic is in collaboration with the RAM @ UVA Campus Chapter.

Services available will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Since 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. More than 196,000 volunteers of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff have supported RAM’s mission.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

