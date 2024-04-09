Dental, vision, medical: Augusta Expo to host free two-day clinic this weekend

Remote Area Medical (RAM®), a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care, returns to the Valley this weekend with a two-day clinic at Augusta Expo.

All services are provided free of charge and ID is not required on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, 2024. Sunday’s clinic will be an abbreviated day of services. Dental, vision and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic is in collaboration with the RAM @ UVA Campus Chapter.

Services available will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Since 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. More than 196,000 volunteers of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff have supported RAM’s mission.

