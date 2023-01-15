Darius McGhee ties JJ Redick on D1 career three-pointers list in Liberty win

Darius McGhee had a monster night for Liberty, pouring in 32 points, keying the Flames to an 82-62 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday in Lynchburg.

Liberty (14-5, 5-1 ASUN) led 30-23 with 4:23 to go in the first half, but widened the lead to 43-29 at the break, and to 61-40 on the second of back-to-back threes from McGhee at the 13:27 mark in the second half.

McGhee’s output was ninth career game with 30 or more points, and his five threes give him 457 for his career, tying him with former Duke star JJ Redick for fourth on the D1 career list.

Colin Porter scored a career-high 16 points for the Flames in the victory. Kyle Rode added 11 points, while big man Blake Preston added 10 points.

“Our crowd had a great deal to do with us playing some inspired basketball. I thought Liberty Arena was tremendous tonight. I think we’re developing a little bit of a home court advantage,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I was a little worried about Central Arkansas coming in just because of the freedom that they’re playing with. They have some really good pieces and are doing a really terrific job.”