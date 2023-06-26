Countries
Danielson taps out Okada with broken arm in dream match main event at ‘Forbidden Door’

Chris Graham
bryan danielson kazuchika okada
I thought Bryan Danielson was just selling really, really well, but it turns out that the dangling right arm he was selling for the final 10 minutes of his match with Japanese wrestling legend Kazuchika Okada was a legitimate broken right forearm.

Danielson, obviously booked to get the win in the main event at the AEW-New Japan “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view, fought through the broken bone to get the submission win to close out Sunday’s show.

The injury happened, Danielson told reporters at the post-“Forbidden Door” media scrum, on Okada’s top-rope elbow drop.

Danielson had been limited in the weeks leading up to “Forbidden Door,” revealing that he’d suffered a torn labrum and compressed vertebrae in his match with AEW world champ MJF at “Revolution” in March.

He’s now expected to be on the shelf for six to eight weeks with the broken arm. That time frame would seem to put his availability for the big “All In” show in London on Aug. 27 jeopardy.

Gotta love the comment from Danielson about his recent run of injuries after last night’s show.

“Just normal wrestler stuff,” he said.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

