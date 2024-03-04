Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of March 4-8

VDOT has updated its schedule for construction and maintenance work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Other roadside – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1403 (Meeting Street) at Timberwood Boulevard, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Litter pickup – Expect a mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Thursday between 118 and mile marker 125 in the following areas:

Interstate 64, eastbound lanes, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect a mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) – Mobile, alternating lane closures between the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) and Route 654 (Barracks Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes at the ramps only, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Super load. Expect slow moving wide load between Route 178 and Route 739 (Boxwood Farm Road) in Amherst County in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 729 (Buck Island Road) and Route 732 (Milton Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Other maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 615 (Lindsay Road) and Route 646 (Lovers Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 708 (Taylors Gap Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, starting Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly through April 19 in the following areas:

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) mobile alternating lane closures at Route 663 (Alanthus Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Sign installation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 17 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 1460 (Ivy Hill Drive) and Route 605 (Arlie Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, through Friday.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right land and right shoulder closures between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 607 Cedar Grove Road in the southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), left shoulder closures between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 700 (Johnson Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 661 (Crewsville Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) and Route 602 (Copper Line Road), daily, through April, 15, 2024.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.