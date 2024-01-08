Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of Jan. 8-12

VDOT has updated its scheduled road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Tree trimming – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Route 20, (Stony Point Road), between Route 1421 (Elk Drive) and the Orange County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

Route 22 (Louisa Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and the Louisa County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect right shoulder closure at mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Other roadside. Expect right shoulder closure between mile marker 118 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April, 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 will narrow to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes, beginning Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 659 (Woodburn Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Reservoir Ridge Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 676 (Woodlands Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Cedar Bluff Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Bridge repairs — Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) at Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road North) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 656 (Bealeton Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect occasional shoulder and lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and Filly Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road) – Milling. Expect alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Bridge repair. Expect lane closures with flaggers at Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Super load. Expect slow-moving vehicle between mile marker 136 and mile marker 177 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Construction of new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Shepherd Lane and Route 617 (East Green Springs Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pole installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County