Commonwealth renames veterans care center in Roanoke in honor of two local heroes

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host a special renaming ceremony for the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke on December 12, 2023, at 11 a.m.

The Center will be officially renamed in honor of two military heroes with connections to the Commonwealth, and their names will be revealed during the ceremony.

Dedicated on Veterans Day, November 11, 1992, the Center is a 224-bed comprehensive nursing facility offering short-term rehabilitative and long-term care options to qualified military veterans. Adjacent to the Salem VA Medical Center, the facility is at 4550 Shenandoah Avenue, N.W, Roanoke.

Since opening the Center, the DVS has opened and is operating the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond (January 2008) and the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach (November 2023). Plans include opening the new Puller Veterans Care Center, which is under construction in Fauquier County, in 2024. Each Center is named in honor of military heroes.

The renaming ceremony will include remarks by local, state and federal officials, the introduction of the individuals for whom the Center will be renamed and other special guests.

Members of the public, including relatives and friends of Center residents, are invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony and should arrive by 10:30 a.m. A reception and tour of the care center will follow the approximately one-hour ceremony.