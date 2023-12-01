Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Commonwealth renames veterans care center in Roanoke in honor of two local heroes
Virginia

Commonwealth renames veterans care center in Roanoke in honor of two local heroes

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
commonwealth veterans day event
Submitted

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host a special renaming ceremony for the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke on December 12, 2023, at 11 a.m.

The Center will be officially renamed in honor of two military heroes with connections to the Commonwealth, and their names will be revealed during the ceremony.

Dedicated on Veterans Day, November 11, 1992, the Center is a 224-bed comprehensive nursing facility offering short-term rehabilitative and long-term care options to qualified military veterans. Adjacent to the Salem VA Medical Center, the facility is at 4550 Shenandoah Avenue, N.W, Roanoke.

Since opening the Center, the DVS has opened and is operating the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond (January 2008) and the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach (November 2023). Plans include opening the new Puller Veterans Care Center, which is under construction in Fauquier County, in 2024. Each Center is named in honor of military heroes.

The renaming ceremony will include remarks by local, state and federal officials, the introduction of the individuals for whom the Center will be renamed and other special guests.

Members of the public, including relatives and friends of Center residents, are invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony and should arrive by 10:30 a.m. A reception and tour of the care center will follow the approximately one-hour ceremony.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Confirmed: Indiana finalizes deal to hire JMU football coach Curt Cignetti
2 ‘Elf: The Musical’ encourages audiences to fall in love with the holidays again
3 Waynesboro takes step to move Voter Registrar office to new permanent location
4 The demise of Staunton local sports radio station WTON was, unfortunately, inevitable
5 UVA researchers find unlikely source that may help people with stress, depression, anxiety

Latest News

augusta county sheriff's office
Local, Police

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby closed for maintenance Dec. 2-3

Chris Graham
norfolk
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police announce three arrests in Sept. 2 Jahari George murder

Chris Graham

Norfolk Police have arrested three men who had been wanted in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

school classroom teacher
Schools, Virginia

Virginia DOE launches digital teaching licensure process for new, current teachers

Rebecca Barnabi

The VDOE has launched its modernized digital teacher licensure process. which makes the application and renewal experience user-friendly.  

bicycles
Health, Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA is Y Madness national champion for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
deion sanders
Football, Sports

Why was Coach Prime, and not Tony Elliott, the SI Sportsperson of the Year?

Chris Graham
healthcare
Health, Virginia

Virginia community colleges, industries partner to increase healthcare workforce

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S. & World

Testing reveals cotton sourced from forced labor in China available for purchase in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy