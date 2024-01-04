Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA School of Medicine names corneal transplant pioneer as chair
Health, Local

UVA School of Medicine names corneal transplant pioneer as chair

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
health care
(© ipopba – stock.adobe.com)

The UVA School of Medicine has named Dr. Albert S. Jun, a leader in revolutionizing how corneal transplants are performed, to chair its Department of Ophthalmology.

Jun, who will begin May 6, 2024, comes to UVA from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he has served as chief of the Division of Cornea, Cataract, and External Diseases in the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute since 2015.

“Dr. Jun’s career as an ophthalmologist has expertly blended our missions of patient care, research and education,” Dr. Melina R. Kibbe, dean of the UVA School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health, said. “When combined with his leadership experience at the Wilmer Eye Institute, that makes Dr. Jun an ideal chair for our Department of Ophthalmology.”

Jun has played a significant role in the development of partial thickness corneal transplants, which have become the standard approach in the past 20 years, and performs eye surgeries for patients from across the United States. He has co-authored more than 100 research papers. His research spans from basic science breakthroughs to clinical trials to founding innovative biomedical start-up companies.

Jun’s experience as an educator at Johns Hopkins includes six years as director of medical student education in ophthalmology and five years as the Wilmer Eye Institute’s vice chair for education. He has also served as a mentor for more than 50 medical students, residents and faculty members.

As chief of the Division of Cornea, Cataract, and External Diseases, Jun has overseen a renovation of the division’s patient-care areas while hiring nine new faculty members to expand research and improve access for patients.

“Dr. Jun is a dynamic, nationally renowned physician-scientist, who is committed to discovery and innovation,” Kibbe said. “As we look to build on the strengths of our ophthalmology team, Dr. Jun has the knowledge and vision to guide the department to a bright future.”

Jun earned his medical degree and his PhD in genetics and molecular biology from Emory University. He then completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins. Following his residency, he went on to complete a fellowship in cornea and external disease at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, a fellowship in corneal gene therapy at the Imperial College School of Medicine in London and a clinician-scientist fellowship at Johns Hopkins.

Jun is excited to join UVA and help the Department of Ophthalmology reach even greater heights in the years ahead.

“I believe the commitment to excellence in all aspects of academic medicine held by UVA, particularly as outlined in the 10-year strategic plan, forms an ideal foundation on which to build a nationally renowned and impactful ophthalmology program,” Jun said. “My hope is to be a leader with broad and deep experience, energy, vision and integrity to drive the department toward a dynamic and successful future.”

Jun will succeed Dr. Peter A. Netland, who has served as chair since 2009.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

old providence church ACSO spottswood
Cops & Courts, Local

Sheriff: Augusta County church, preschool evacuated safely after bomb threat

Crystal Graham
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
Climate, Local

Snow dud? Senior meteorologist says forecast is shifting; more sleet, rain expected

Crystal Graham

The forecast for the weekend and even next week seems to be shifting – with potentially more sleet and rain than snow throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

climate change
Climate

Climate and Energy News Roundup: January 2024

Earl Zimmerman

Leading scientists warn that it’s “becoming inevitable” that countries will miss the ambitious target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius that they set eight years ago at the Paris Climate Agreement.

uva taine murray
Basketball, Sports

For Virginia junior Taine Murray, that 12-point night was a long time coming

Chris Graham
irs taxes
Virginia

‘Taxiety’: New research ranks Virginia third in U.S. for tax anxiety, concerns

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Registration open for Shenandoah Community Capital Fund Business Bootcamp

Rebecca Barnabi
VCU Basketball
Basketball, Sports

VCU drops A-10 opener to St. Bonaventure, 89-78

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status