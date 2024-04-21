Coby Mayo hits two homers, drives in six, as Norfolk blasts Jacksonville, 11-5

The Norfolk Tides beat the the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 11-5, on Saturday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Baltimore Orioles prospect Coby Mayo launched two of Norfolk’s four home runs, while the Tides bullpen didn’t allow a run through 5.1 innings.

Mayo finished 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs. He is now tied for second in the International League in home runs (7), tying for third in RBI (19), sitting behind teammate Heston Kjerstad in both categories.

Connor Norby finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs, a walk and a run. Norby now has 48 doubles, 30 home runs and 117 RBI through 166 games with the Tides.

Kyle Bradish will make a rehab start for Norfolk on Sunday against Patrick Monteverde (2-0, 1.80) on Sunday.