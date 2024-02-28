Countries
ClineWatch: Ben Cline’s exclusive ‘telephone townhall’

Did you know about Congressman Ben Cline’s “telephone townhall” on Tuesday?

There was no mention of it on Cline’s congressional website, weekly newsletter, Facebook page or X account.

I phoned Cline’s Washington office on Wednesday morning to ask about it. The staff member who answered my call said participants were notified by phone a day or two beforehand. He took my contact information and promised I would be added to the list of those to be notified of future telephone townhalls for constituents in the central part of the Sixth District. He was unable to explain how the list was compiled. He promised to pass on to the Congressman my question about whether he will continue to hold in-person townhall meetings throughout the district.

So we will see. Meanwhile, if you want to be added to the list of those who supposedly will be contacted about future telephone townhalls, phone Cline’s office at (202) 225-5431.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Have a guest column, letter to the editor, story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected].

