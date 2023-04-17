Climate change film ‘Princess Mononoke’ to be screened Tuesday at JMU

A climate change film titled “Princess Mononoke” will be shown Tuesday at James Madison University’s Memorial Hall at 6:30 p.m.

The film screening is sponsored by the JMU Environmental Management Club, Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, Earth Day Every Day, Harrisonburg High School’s Earth Club and Sierra Club.

Rated PG-13, the screening is open to all, and admission is free.

Set in Japan, the film centers around a struggle between the gods (kami) of a forest and the humans who consume its resources. The film was created by Hayao Miyazake with Studio Ghibli.

The film was chosen to engage the audience with a hope that it will be a positive force in their search for connection to others and to a critical issue that will impact their future. It is rated the fourth best climate change film by MovieWeb and has a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The event will be held at Memorial Hall Auditorium at 395 S High St. in Harrisonburg. Parking is free.